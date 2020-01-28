Help us to identify this man in

We need your help to trace this man as part of our enquiries into an assault in Minehead.

The incident happened on Christmas Day in Holloway Street at about 2.45pm.

The victim was having lunch with his stepfather and other family members in the Queens Head public house, when his stepfather looked out of the window and saw two men urinating on his car.

The victim went outside and challenged the two men. There was a short discussion and one of the suspects punched him in the head and the other then slapped him in the head. They then left the scene.

The victim did not require medical treatment for the injury.

We are keen to trace anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnesses the incident or captured it on mobile phone footage.

We’d particularly like to trace the man in the image who we believe was in Holloway Street at the time of the incident and who might have information to help our enquiries into the incident.

We’d like the man, or anyone who recognises him, to contact us.

It is possible that the man is not from West Somerset and was staying in the area during the Christmas break.