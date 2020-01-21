Help us to recover custom built racing cycle

We need your help to recover an expensive racing bike, taken from a property in the Stoke Bishop area of Bristol

It was taken during the early hours of Thursday 16 January.

The intruder(s) forced entry to the secure garage in the Ormerod Road area at about 1.30am.

They triggered an alarm which woke the owner but the bike had been taken.

The bike taken is a custom-built lightweight racing cycle – a 3T Exploro XL frame size. It is a black frame with a grey 3T logo on the seat tube, two bottle cages and a tool kit fitted to one of the main tubes.

The bike has an 11-speed Sram gear block, disc brakes, clipless pedals, 3T wheels with orange walled WTB Hiway 47mm tyres, disc brakes, plus 3T handlebars with black bar tape .

We’re keen to hear from anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time the incident took place, particularly any vehicles that were spotted in Ormerod Road.

We are urging second-hand and cycle shop owners and members of local cycling clubs to be vigilant and call us if they are offered the bike or see it.

Anyone able to help is asked to contact us.