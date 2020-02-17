Appeal to trace doctor who helped assault victim – Banwell
We’re appealing for help to trace a witness to an assault in Banwell which led to a 63-year-old man needing hospital treatment for cuts and bruising to his head.
Officers would like to thank the woman (pictured), an off-duty doctor who stopped to help the injured man. We also want check whether she has any information which could help the investigation. We’ve made a number of enquiries locally to trace her but these have been unsuccessful.
The assault happened in Silver Moor Lane, Banwell, at about 1.45pm on New Year’s Day,
A 39-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident remains under investigation following his arrest on the day of the incident.
We’d ask the woman herself or anyone with information which could help to get in touch quoting reference 5220000439.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220000439
