Have you seen wanted man Martin O’Neill?
We need your help to locate 21-year-old Martin O’Neill who is wanted for burglary offences.
O’Neill has links to Bristol, South Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Northampton and Nottingham, but could be anywhere in the UK.
He’s wanted in connection with a distraction burglary in Burnham-on-Sea and a burglary in Bradley Stoke.
If you see him, please call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5218197748. If you know where he is, or have any other information which could help us find him, please call 101 and give the same reference number.