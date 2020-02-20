Witness appeal following anti social behaviour in Wincanton

We’re appealing for witnesses following anti-social behaviour in Wincanton.



Teenagers have been riding mini mopeds illegally in the Cale Hill recreation ground over a number of weeks.



We’ve received complaints about the bikes being ridden at high speed late into the evening. There are also noise issues.



We take these types of incident seriously as there is potential for members of the public to be injured by the reckless and illegal riding.



The area is heavily used by members of the public, including dog walkers and a local running club. There is also a cub scout headquarters in the area.



One youngster who was detained admitted riding a moped in the recreation ground was served a Section 59 notice (This runs for 12 months from the date of issue and means that during that time if the offender is caught committing further offences with a moped or vehicle, it will be seized without any form of warning).



On 18 February we were advised that an unknown youth was riding a mini moped on Home Drive in Wincanton for about 20 minutes around 3pm.



If anyone knows who the rider was we would like to hear from you.



We would appeal to the public to be our eyes and ears and report any similar incidents so that appropriate action can be taken.



If you have any information to help our enquiries, please contact us.