Appeal after assault over parking issue – Publow

We’re appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a fractured eye socket and broken nose in an assault in Publow.

It happened at about 11.30am on Sunday 8 March in Hursley Lane, near the Bristol Spartak ground. The assault happened in the lane, where three or four men were involved in kicking and head-butting him.

The injured man, aged 41, had earlier confronted spectators at a football match accusing them of blocking the lane with their parked cars.

Our investigation is ongoing, but we’re keen to hear from anyone who saw either the earlier confrontation with spectators or the assault.

If you can help, get in touch quoting reference 5220056139.