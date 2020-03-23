Appeal after attempted robbery of boy aged 15 – Bath

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a 15-year-old boy was punched in an attempted robbery in Bath.

It happened just before 7.30pm on Saturday 21 March near the junction of Monksfield Road and Oldfield Lane.

One of a group of four older teenage boys claimed the 15-year-old’s bike was his and grabbed it. The victim fell to the ground where he was punched and kicked.

Officers attended within 10 minutes. They searched the area for the offenders but found no trace of them.

The boy needed hospital treatment for cuts and bruising to his face.

His attackers were described as aged 16 to 18, wearing winter coats and bandanas. They made off without taking the bike.

If you were in the area on Saturday evening, saw anything suspicious or have any other information which could help get in touch quoting reference 5220066892 .