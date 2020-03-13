Appeal after burglary in Claverham
We are investigating a burglary that took place in Claverham at the start of this month.
Forced entry was made to an address in Claverham Road at approximately 3.30pm on Sunday 1 March and again shortly after 10.45am the following day.
House-to-house and CCTV enquiries were undertaken, revealing pictures of individuals we wish to speak to in connection with this incident.
PC Jack Bennett said: “We are hoping that members of the public seeing these images will recognise the individuals and help us identify them.
“If you know them, or witnessed what happened earlier this month, please call us on 101 or report it through our website, quoting reference number 5220059928.”
We would like to remind all homeowners to make sure they have taken steps to ensure their property is secured.
- Make sure the doors and frames are strong and are in good condition.
- Fit back and front doors with a five-lever mortice deadlock.
- Glass panels on or around the door are especially vulnerable, so replace them with laminated glass.
- Fit key-operated window locks to all downstairs windows and easily accessible upstairs windows.
- Remember to remove keys from locked windows and to keep them out of sight in a safe place.
- As a last resort, consider fitting security grilles to vulnerable windows – many DIY shops now sell decorative wrought iron grilles.
- Consider fitting an intruder alarm, if your property does not already have one as they are an effective deterrent against burglars. They provide a useful warning and limit the risk of theft and damage to your property.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220059928
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.