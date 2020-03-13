Appeal after burglary in Claverham

We are investigating a burglary that took place in Claverham at the start of this month.

Forced entry was made to an address in Claverham Road at approximately 3.30pm on Sunday 1 March and again shortly after 10.45am the following day.

House-to-house and CCTV enquiries were undertaken, revealing pictures of individuals we wish to speak to in connection with this incident.

We would like to speak with this individual who was captured on CCTV on Mon 2 March.

PC Jack Bennett said: “We are hoping that members of the public seeing these images will recognise the individuals and help us identify them.

“If you know them, or witnessed what happened earlier this month, please call us on 101 or report it through our website, quoting reference number 5220059928.”

We would like to remind all homeowners to make sure they have taken steps to ensure their property is secured.