Appeal after jewellery stolen in burglary in Weston-super-Mare

We are appealing to residents in Weston-super-Mare following a burglary on Friday 28 February in which gold rings, gold necklaces and £5000 in cash was stolen.

The incident happened at a property on MacFarlane Chase in Weston-super-Mare between 11.30am and 3pm. The suspects gained entry to the property by forcing the front door.

In addition to stealing the jewellery and cash, the suspects also broke into a vehicle parked outside the property and stole a dash cam.

We are appealing to any nearby local residents who have home CCTV and anyone driving in the area at that time with dash cams, to please check their footage and get in touch if they have any information that can help with our enquiries.

We are also asking second-hand shops and people who buy jewellery from online selling websites to keep an eye out for the jewellery pictured and get in touch if they believe they have identified any of the stolen items.

In light of this incident, residents are encouraged to take note of the following burglary prevention advice, particularly regarding securely storing high value jewellery and large amounts of cash.