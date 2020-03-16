Appeal after man assaulted on bus – Bristol
We’re investigating an unprovoked attack which happened on a bus and asking for help to trace the man pictured.
It happened on the top deck of a number 33 bus between Old Market and Lawrence Hill in Bristol at about 4.30pm on Friday 6 March.
A male passenger in his 30s was approached by a man who slapped, punched and kicked him. The assault was apparently unprovoked and nothing was said by the assailant. The victim was left with cuts and bruises which did not need hospital treatment.
The suspect is described as white, aged in his late 20s to mid 30s and about 5ft 10 ins tall with dark hair and a short gingery beard.
Were you on the number 33 bus that Friday afternoon? Did you see the incident? Or do you recognise the man pictured?
If you can help get in touch quoting reference 5220054957.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220054957
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.