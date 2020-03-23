Appeal for witnesses following assault in Bath
We’re appealing for witnesses following an assault in Bath city centre.
It happened in George Street between 1.45-2.30am on 29 February.
The victim was making his way home after a night out with friends in the city.
As he left them he noticed they were being assaulted by a group of females. This was in George Street near to its corner with Milsom Street
He went to assist one of them but was punched in the face by an unknown man, who appeared to be with the women.
The victim was taken to hospital where it was discovered he had suffered a fractured cheekbone and bruising to his face.
