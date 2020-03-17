Appeal to find owners of items, following Bridgwater arrest

We are appealing to the owners of property, we believe has been stolen, to contact us.

A variety of items have been recovered following the arrest of a man on suspicion of theft.

The man in his 30s was arrested on 9 March. He has been released under investigation, while police enquiries continue.

He was found in possession of a range of items, which are believed to have been stolen (see images).

The items include:

A large number of keys ranging from house keys to car keys. Some of the keys have keyrings, one has a Captain America shield keychain. One bunch of keys has mention of “STAGE EXIT”, another has “SITE ALARM KEY FOB” attached to a bunch of small keys (possibly for lockers or boxes) There are bunches of keys that have car fobs on them, one bunch has a tag which reads “BASEMENT KEY.”

A silver coloured metal ring was found among the keys, with a clear stone, the band appears to have been cut so the band is broken.

A silver coloured metal bracelet cuff was also found – which does not connect all the way around – and is engraved with a pattern of swirls and slants.

Finally, a silver coloured metal cutlery set was found, consisting of an ornate and engraved (fruit design) spoon. There was also two soup spoons, one large spoon, one tea spoon, one fork and one cake knife.

If you recognise any of the items above, we’d like to hear from you.