Arrest over church burglary – Bath

We have a man in our cells today, Wednesday 25 March, after patrolling officers came across a burglary at a church.

At about 9pm on Tuesday night, 24 March, one of our neighbourhood PCSOs was patrolling Bath with a PC. They heard an alarm sounding and saw a man run from St Mary’s church in Darlington Street.

We arrested a suspect in nearby Bathwick Street. Officers found the church door had been forced and the office area searched.

The man remains in custody while further enquiries are completed, including crime scene investigation.