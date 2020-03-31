Arrests made and vehicles recovered after car key burglary – Bristol
We’ve arrested two men in connection with a car key burglary in Brislington, Bristol – and recovered the two stolen vehicles.
Thieves broke into a house to take the keys and steal a Fiat Doblo van and a Volkswagen T-Roc overnight Wednesday 25 to Thursday 26 March. It was reported just after 11.15am on Thursday.
That afternoon a patrolling PCSO spotted the two vehicles in the Inns Court area and recognised the drivers.
We located both vehicles the next day, Friday, in Knowle. Both were on false plates. The VW was in Tavistock Road and the Fiat in Toynbee Road, with a suspected stolen motorbike in the back.
Two men aged 19 and 20 were arrested in connection with the burglary on Friday and later released under investigation pending the results of forensic examination of the vehicles and further enquiries.
Officers carried out house-to-house enquiries and contacted Neighbourhood Watch after the incident.
To keep your home secure we advise:
- locking up and setting the alarm, if you have one, at night as well as when you go out
- making sure your door is locked by turning the key – some ‘paddle and stub’-handled doors might seem to be locked by lifting the handle, but can still be opened from outside
- keeping doors and windows locked if you’re not in the same room
- never leaving keys in the lock or in sight of the letterbox
- fitting a letterbox cage
- keeping car keys, handbags, wallets and other portable valuables out of sight
- joining Neighbourhood Watch
More home security information.
Everyone can help to keep their neighbourhood safe by reporting suspicious incidents. If you see someone acting suspiciously around a neighbour’s property, call us straight away. If they’re obviously breaking in, ring 999. Otherwise, call the non-emergency number 101: operators are on hand 24/7.
If you have information which could help – such as CCTV or dashcam footage of the vehicles being abandoned – get in touch online or call 101 quoting reference 5220069777.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.