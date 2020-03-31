Arrests made and vehicles recovered after car key burglary – Bristol

We’ve arrested two men in connection with a car key burglary in Brislington, Bristol – and recovered the two stolen vehicles.

Thieves broke into a house to take the keys and steal a Fiat Doblo van and a Volkswagen T-Roc overnight Wednesday 25 to Thursday 26 March. It was reported just after 11.15am on Thursday.

That afternoon a patrolling PCSO spotted the two vehicles in the Inns Court area and recognised the drivers.

We located both vehicles the next day, Friday, in Knowle. Both were on false plates. The VW was in Tavistock Road and the Fiat in Toynbee Road, with a suspected stolen motorbike in the back.

Two men aged 19 and 20 were arrested in connection with the burglary on Friday and later released under investigation pending the results of forensic examination of the vehicles and further enquiries.

Officers carried out house-to-house enquiries and contacted Neighbourhood Watch after the incident.

To keep your home secure we advise:

locking up and setting the alarm, if you have one, at night as well as when you go out

making sure your door is locked by turning the key – some ‘paddle and stub’-handled doors might seem to be locked by lifting the handle, but can still be opened from outside

keeping doors and windows locked if you’re not in the same room

never leaving keys in the lock or in sight of the letterbox

fitting a letterbox cage

keeping car keys, handbags, wallets and other portable valuables out of sight

joining Neighbourhood Watch

More home security information.