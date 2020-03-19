Avon and Somerset Police delighted to move into new home at Haskins Retail Centre

Avon and Somerset Police have welcomed staff to the new Shepton Mallet police station at the Haskins Retail Centre in the town centre.

The new police station, which includes a public enquiry office and a modern fit for purpose working space for staff, is home to the local Shepton Mallet neighbourhood policing team and the patrol team for the Mendips.

Chief Constable Andy Marsh commented: “The police station at Shepton Mallet will provide a central hub for our police officers and PCSOs across the Mendips. The new location is close to the main roads and the demands that we face, and shows our continued commitment to keep local neighbourhood policing teams at the heart of the community.”

The opening of the new site also means some changes for other police teams across the Mendip area:

Wells – The enquiry office and response team from Wells have joined colleagues at the Haskin’s Retail Centre site in Shepton Mallet. The local neighbourhood policing team will remain in Wells and will be co-locating with Devon and Somerset Fire on their site at Burcott Road in autumn 2020.

Frome – The response team at Frome have also moved to the new site in Shepton Mallet. We are committed to keeping our local neighbourhood officers and PCSOs in the town and retaining an enquiry office open to the public. Therefore, the neighbourhood team will remain in Frome at their current location and the enquiry office will remain in town centre at Frome library.

Street – Following a £300k transformation the police station in Street has reopened to the public and is home to a public enquiry office and the local neighbourhood team.

Chief Inspector Sharon Baker said: “We are pleased to welcome the staff and officers across the Mendip area to their new purpose built premises at the Haskins Retail Centre in Shepton Mallet. The new police station provides us with a modern and fit for purpose hub for our staff, whilst retaining all of our Neighbourhood Teams in their local towns, meaning a visible, local presence in all our communities.”

Avon and Somerset PCC Sue Mountstevens said: “I am delighted that staff have moved into the new premises in Shepton Mallet. I know how important it is for local people to have a visible policing presence and the new purpose built police station will house police officers and PCSOs across the Mendips to ensure we continue to support the community.”

How to contact Avon and Somerset Police in Shepton Mallet