Boy (15) charged after two PCs assaulted in Bristol

A 15-year-old boy has been charged to appear in court in connection with an incident in which two police officers were assaulted.

He was arrested yesterday after officers were called to reports of a stolen vehicle at an address in the Chadleigh Grove area of Knowle at lunchtime.

Officers discovered a motorcycle in the garden of the property.

Two teenagers were arrested shortly afterwards.

The 15-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer and will appear at Bristol Youth Court on 20 April.

A second teenager – aged 18 – who was arrested on suspicion of theft has been released under investigation. He was also cautioned for the handling of stolen property.

Chief Inspector Olly Cosgrove, area commander for South Bristol said: “We will not tolerate this type of behaviour and will make strenuous efforts to place the suspects before the courts.”