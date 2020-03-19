Can you help find watches stolen from Bath

We’re appealing for people to be vigilant for a number of expensive watches taken from Bath.

They were taken from a property in the Grosvenor Place area of Lambridge.

The incident happened on 28 February between 3-4.15pm. It is possible the suspect may have used a black Kooples shopping bag to remove the items from the property.

The watches and jewellery have great sentimental value to the owner, which were given to him by his father.

We’re appealing for jewellers, second-hand shops and pawnbrokers to be vigilant for the following items: Orvis Watch (anniversary celebration style); Gieves and Hawkes silver cufflinks;

Dolce Gabbana watch (salmon coloured leather strap); Cartier Tank Solo watch (with Cartier Red jewellery case); Tommy Hilfiger watch (dark blue shell with a brown leather strap); Tommy Hilfiger watch (brown leather strap with large red button to the side); Seiko watch (titanium with metal clasps); Tissot watch (with leather strap and white dials).

Anyone with information, has seen the above items, or been offered them, is asked to contact us.