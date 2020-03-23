Can you help identify this man?
We’re releasing an image of man we’d like to speak to in connection with an ongoing investigation.
Officers investigating a sexual assault recently obtained the image and think the man in it may have information which could help their inquiry.
The assault took place at a property in the Clifton area of Bristol in October last year.
The victim, aged in her late teens, has been offered access to support.
If you can help, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5219249902.