CCTV appeal after assault in Weston-super-Mare

We are investigating an assault in Weston-super-Mare town centre and are releasing CCTV images of two men we wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

A man in his 50s was walking along Burlington Street, towards Orchard Street, on Sunday 26 January when he was assaulted, causing injuries that required medical attention at Weston General Hospital.

The incident happened between 9.45-10pm.

The offenders came from the direction of Oxford Street and then left heading towards Alfred Street.

PC Jessica Cornish said: “CCTV footage shows two people have had an altercation with the victim during which he has been hit in the face. The victim had teeth knocked out and he broke his ankle, requiring surgery.

“We hope somebody will be able to recognise the two men, pictured on CCTV, and help us identify them so we can speak to them in connection with the incident.”

The two men we wish to identify are described as white and aged 18-24. One of them had short hair, is said to be of a slim build and he was wearing a grey tracksuit top and dark trousers. The other had short dark hair and a black tracksuit.

Anybody who witnessed what happened, or recognises the individuals, is asked to report it through our website or call 101 and give reference number 5220020601.