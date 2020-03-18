CCTV appeal after purse stolen

We are investigating the theft of a purse at a supermarket in the Fishponds area of Bristol and hope the public will be able to help us.

A woman, in her 60s, had been shopping at the Morrisons store in Fishponds Road and as she headed to her vehicle she was approached by a man she did not know who had been waiting outside the store.

He then stole the victim’s purse from her coat pocket, before leaving the scene.

CCTV investigations show a man we wish to speak to in connection with the incident, which happened at approximately 3.45pm on Friday 17 January.

Anybody who recognises him is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5220013197.