CCTV appeal to ID man as part of a sexual assault investigation

We’re releasing a CCTV image of man we need the public’s help to identify.

We’d like to speak to the man in connection with an investigation into a serious sexual assault as we think he may have information which could help us.

The incident happened at an address in Bristol on Saturday, 1 February.

Our enquiries to date lead us to believe the man in the CCTV lives in the Kettering area of Northamptonshire.

The victim, aged in her late teens, has been offered access to support.

She described the offender as a mixed-race man in his mid-20s, of medium build who spoke with a London accent. He had long curly hair, dark brown eyes and a tattoo of the word ‘faith’ on his right forearm. He also had a tattoo on his right thigh.