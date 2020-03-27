CCTV appeal to ID man as part of a sexual assault investigation
We’re releasing a CCTV image of man we need the public’s help to identify.
We’d like to speak to the man in connection with an investigation into a serious sexual assault as we think he may have information which could help us.
The incident happened at an address in Bristol on Saturday, 1 February.
Our enquiries to date lead us to believe the man in the CCTV lives in the Kettering area of Northamptonshire.
The victim, aged in her late teens, has been offered access to support.
She described the offender as a mixed-race man in his mid-20s, of medium build who spoke with a London accent. He had long curly hair, dark brown eyes and a tattoo of the word ‘faith’ on his right forearm. He also had a tattoo on his right thigh.
If you’ve been a victim of sexual abuse, recent or non-recent, you don’t have to speak to the police.
You can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website at thebridgecanhelp.org.uk or call 0117 342 6999.
You can also visit thisisnotanexcuse.org for details of charities and organisations who are experts in supporting victims of sexual offences.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220026105
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.