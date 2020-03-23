Charges after call about man trying car door handles – Bristol
A man is due in court charged with theft after a call from a witness reporting someone trying car door handles in south Bristol in the early hours of Friday 20 March.
Joshua Malone, 27, of St Philips, is due before Bristol Magistrates on 7 April charged in connection with a theft from a car parked in Kenmare Road and resisting arrest. He was released on conditional police bail with an overnight curfew until his court appearance.
We’re grateful to the witness who took the time to report their suspicions.
You can help to look out for your community by:
- joining Neighbourhood Watch and calling 101 to report suspicious incidents as they happen. Even if we can’t attend immediately the information could help our investigations and target our patrols
- keeping your property secure – don’t leave valuables in your car overnight and do lock up and set the alarm whenever you park