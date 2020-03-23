Charges after call about man trying car door handles – Bristol

A man is due in court charged with theft after a call from a witness reporting someone trying car door handles in south Bristol in the early hours of Friday 20 March.

Joshua Malone, 27, of St Philips, is due before Bristol Magistrates on 7 April charged in connection with a theft from a car parked in Kenmare Road and resisting arrest. He was released on conditional police bail with an overnight curfew until his court appearance.

We’re grateful to the witness who took the time to report their suspicions.