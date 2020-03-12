Child’s medical records and equipment located following theft

Stolen medical records and equipment belonging to a family with a two-and-a-half year old child with a life-threatening condition have been found by officers.

The items were stolen from the victim’s car which was parked in Shapwick Heath, Station Road, Glastonbury on Tuesday 4 February.

An investigation resulted in the items being recovered and returned to the family.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with two counts of fraud by false representation in connection with this incident, for allegedly using the victim’s bank cards at a supermarket in Street on Tuesday 4 February. He’s next due to appear in court later this month.