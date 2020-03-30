Closure orders used to tackle ASB – Highbridge

Neighbourhood police in Highbridge have been working with the police anti-social behaviour (ASB) team and partner agencies to tackle problem premises in the town.

In the past nine months we’ve dealt with four nuisance properties.

We successfully obtained closure orders from magistrates for two homes last summer (June and July 2019) after residents reported anti-social behaviour linked to drug crime.

The team worked with a private landlord to tackle similar issues at a third property in December 2019.

All three addresses now have new tenants and we’re no longer getting reports of ASB.

The neighbourhood and ASB teams continue to work together with partner agencies to tackle these issues.

In March officers gave a statement in support of a successful application for a possession order at the County Court for an address in Parsons Road, Highbridge.

Neighbourhood Inspector Joe Piscina said: “This sort of action really is a last resort. The team works hard tackle this sort of issue by engaging with the individuals involved, using Acceptable Behaviour Orders and other tactics. Officers will also put people in touch with support services and offer safeguarding if people are vulnerable and being taken advantage of.

“However we will not hesitate to work with our partners to make sure communities do not have to endure the misery of this sort of drug-related ASB.”