Did you witness crash near Bath?

We are seeking witnesses to a crash near Bath that happened on Saturday 21 March.

At about 11.20am, a mini moto biker rider was involved in a collision with a vehicle in Kewstoke Road, Combe Down.

The rider, who is his 20s, suffered a broken leg and he was taken to hospital.

The car involved is described as a silver or grey 4×4. Its driver failed to stop after the collision and the vehicle was seen heading towards Queens Drive.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to report it online, quoting reference number 5220066612. Or, alternatively, call 101.