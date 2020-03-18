Do you recognise these power tools?

We are seeking to reunite a quantity of tools with their owners.

The tools are Dewalt and Makita branded items, which were recovered from the boot of a car. It was spotted unattended in the Alfred Street area of Bath. The vehicle was believed to have false number plates.

This happened on 8 March at about 7.15am.

The vehicle was seized by officers, who discovered the tools and a debit card, which is thought to have been stolen, when the car was searched.

Two of the items recovered contained a name, which had been put on with a marker pen.

It is possible the tools may have been taken from the Bath, Keynsham, Bradford-on-Avon and Trowbridge areas.

Tools recovered include: drills, brushless multi-tool, cordless drill set, cordless disc cutter, circular saw and radio (all Dewalt) plus drills, screwdriver and radio (all Makita).

If you believe you have had any tools, matching those above, we would like to hear from you.



