Do you recognise this man?
We’re appealing for witnesses following a serious assault on a bus in Bristol
It happened at about 11.50pm on the number 90 bus on 4 March.
The suspect got on the bus at Redcliffe Hill and sat near the front of the lower deck.
Shortly afterwards the victim got on the bus at Sheene Road and accidentally stood on the suspect’s foot. There was an altercation and the victim was head-butted and thrown to the floor, where he was punched and kneed in the face a number of times. The suspect said at the time he was from Knowle West.
The injured man – who is in his 50s – was taken to hospital after sustaining heavy bruising to his face and a broken eye socket. He was released after treatment the following day.
We are issuing an image of a man who was on the bus at the time of the incident, who we are keen to speak to. We believe he has useful information to help our enquiries.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220053380
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.