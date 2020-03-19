Do you recognise this man?

We’re appealing for witnesses following a serious assault on a bus in Bristol

It happened at about 11.50pm on the number 90 bus on 4 March.

The suspect got on the bus at Redcliffe Hill and sat near the front of the lower deck.

Shortly afterwards the victim got on the bus at Sheene Road and accidentally stood on the suspect’s foot. There was an altercation and the victim was head-butted and thrown to the floor, where he was punched and kneed in the face a number of times. The suspect said at the time he was from Knowle West.

The injured man – who is in his 50s – was taken to hospital after sustaining heavy bruising to his face and a broken eye socket. He was released after treatment the following day.

We are issuing an image of a man who was on the bus at the time of the incident, who we are keen to speak to. We believe he has useful information to help our enquiries.