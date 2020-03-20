Drugs seized and three arrested – Taunton

Neighbourhood police arrested three people and seized suspected Class A drugs and cash after a witness reported seeing a suspected drug deal in Duke Street, Taunton.

The call came in at 3.45pm on Thursday 19 March. Neighbourhood officers team were patrolling the area and arrested a 47-year-old woman from a nearby flat on suspicion of possessing cocaine with intent to supply, before carrying out further enquiries at another address in the town.

These enquiries led to the arrest of two men aged 19 and 25 for drug offences. All three were later released under investigation pending analysis of the substances and our investigation continues.

We’re grateful to the witness who called straight away to report a crime in progress.