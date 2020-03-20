Drugs seized and three arrested – Taunton
Neighbourhood police arrested three people and seized suspected Class A drugs and cash after a witness reported seeing a suspected drug deal in Duke Street, Taunton.
The call came in at 3.45pm on Thursday 19 March. Neighbourhood officers team were patrolling the area and arrested a 47-year-old woman from a nearby flat on suspicion of possessing cocaine with intent to supply, before carrying out further enquiries at another address in the town.
These enquiries led to the arrest of two men aged 19 and 25 for drug offences. All three were later released under investigation pending analysis of the substances and our investigation continues.
We’re grateful to the witness who called straight away to report a crime in progress.
If you have information about drug crime, please get in touch. If you don’t want to talk to us, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They never ask your name or trace your call.
If a crime is underway or someone could get hurt, always call 999 immediately.
Help and support is available for drug users and their families through Somerset Drug and Alcohol Service