E-fit issued in burglary investigation – Bath
We’re seeking help to identify the man in this e-fit as part of an investigation into a burglary in Bath.
A householder disturbed two men in his property in Gordon Road just before 4.30pm on Monday 9 December 2019. The men left when disturbed.
The householder described them as:
- Aged in his early 20s, white, about 5ft 8ins tall and of slight build, wearing a black hoody with the hood up, jeans and trainers
- In his early 30s, white, about 6ft 1in, with mousey, medium-length hair and stubble. He wore a dark casual light weight jacket, jeans and a dark casual shirt.
If you recognise the man in this e-fit or have any other information which could help our investigation get in touch quoting reference 5219284060.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5219284060
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.