E-fit issued in burglary investigation – Bath

We’re seeking help to identify the man in this e-fit as part of an investigation into a burglary in Bath.

A householder disturbed two men in his property in Gordon Road just before 4.30pm on Monday 9 December 2019. The men left when disturbed.

The householder described them as:

Aged in his early 20s, white, about 5ft 8ins tall and of slight build, wearing a black hoody with the hood up, jeans and trainers In his early 30s, white, about 6ft 1in, with mousey, medium-length hair and stubble. He wore a dark casual light weight jacket, jeans and a dark casual shirt.

If you recognise the man in this e-fit or have any other information which could help our investigation get in touch quoting reference 5219284060.