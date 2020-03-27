Former PC barred from policing after misconduct hearing

A misconduct hearing into a former Police Constable has determined that he would have been dismissed had he not resigned.

The hearing was held by teleconference on Thursday 26 March, in private in order to protect the vulnerable members of the public who were the subject of the misconduct.

The panel found all allegations against Ed Farrow proven, in breach of the standards of professional behaviour expected of him, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

These included entering into inappropriate sexual relationships with vulnerable members of the public; disclosing confidential information about investigations; and failing to take appropriate action in response to an allegation of domestic abuse.

He will now be barred from serving as a police officer again.

Deputy Head of Professional Standards Detective Chief Inspector Ed Yaxley said: “It was important to hold a hearing into the very serious allegations against Mr Farrow to ensure that, if proven, he would be placed on the Barred List.

“There is no room in policing for officers who abuse their position, especially for a sexual purpose, or who take advantage of vulnerable people, who rightly look to us to protect them.”

The full outcome will be published on the misconduct section of our website when it’s available.