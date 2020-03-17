Have you seen these stolen scuba diving items?

We are appealing to members of the public to get in touch if they recognise any of this scuba diving equipment following a recent burglary in North Somerset.

A range of scuba diving equipment was stolen from a shed at a property on North Road in Banwell, North Somerset, between Saturday 15 February and Monday 17 February.

The items stolen include:

Fabar 12L 232 bar steel cylinders

Scubapro regulator set

Aqua Lung Pro HD BCD

Seac Sub R30 Torch

Hooded wetsuit

Waterproof dive bag

One of the Fabar 12L 232 bar steel cylinders also has the postcode ‘BS29 6AY’ on it.

We are encouraging local residents to take note of the following crime prevention advice, particularly regarding securing sheds and outbuildings: