Have you seen these stolen scuba diving items?
We are appealing to members of the public to get in touch if they recognise any of this scuba diving equipment following a recent burglary in North Somerset.
A range of scuba diving equipment was stolen from a shed at a property on North Road in Banwell, North Somerset, between Saturday 15 February and Monday 17 February.
The items stolen include:
- Fabar 12L 232 bar steel cylinders
- Scubapro regulator set
- Aqua Lung Pro HD BCD
- Seac Sub R30 Torch
- Hooded wetsuit
- Waterproof dive bag
One of the Fabar 12L 232 bar steel cylinders also has the postcode ‘BS29 6AY’ on it.
We are encouraging local residents to take note of the following crime prevention advice, particularly regarding securing sheds and outbuildings:
- Keep entrances to your property easily visible by ensuring nearby hedges and trees are well maintained.
- Ensure any side gates are securely locked to prevent unwanted access to the rear of your property.
- Make sure boundaries to your property – including fencing and walls – are in a good state of repair.
- Keep ladders and tools stored away and out of sight and locked up in a secure shed or garage.
- Consider planting thorny shrubs next to walls and fencing
- Install a visual burglar alarm and where possible install an outside security light, many of which are sensor activated.
- Sheds are easy targets for burglars – really consider what valuables you are happy to store in a shed.
- Where possible secure bikes and other valuable items inside your home by locking them to an immovable object.
- Always lock your garage/shed, even if you are at home.
- When storing items in a shed/garage, fit a ground anchor inside and lock bikes and other higher value items to it using a Sold Secure Gold lock or chain.
- Making sure you have a hasp and staple closure on your shed door, with concealed hinges fitted using tamper-proof screws or coach bolts
- Fit a low-cost ‘shed’ alarm, available from most DIY stores
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220041214
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.