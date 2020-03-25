Magistrates grant closure order to property to tackle antisocial behaviour

A closure order has been granted for a property in Yeovil after people raised repeated concerns about antisocial behaviour and drug offences.

We worked closely with partners to secure a three-month closure order against 10 Becket House, in South Street. The order was granted by magistrates on Monday 23 March.

In recent months police have been called to the address several times for issues, including suspected drug use and supply plus criminal damage to the premises and a police vehicle.

South Somerset Neighbourhood Inspector Elaine Costanza said: “This order hopefully sends a clear message that drug use and antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated and together with our partners, we will use all legal remedies to protect our communities.

“The effect on residents has been considerable and they’ve been living in fear of crime and that is not acceptable.

“We rely on the community to give us information and I encourage anyone with any concerns about crime or antisocial behaviour within their community to contact us. We will treat all reports in confidence and the more evidence we can gather in situations like these, the stronger the case we can present at court.

“I would like to thank all of those residents who have put their faith and trust in us. I hope that this shows that we will take your concerns seriously and act where the law allows.”

If your community is being affected by crime, please report it online.