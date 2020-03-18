Man in court charged in connection with numerous burglaries across Somerset

A 23 year old man has appeared in court charged with conspiracy to burgle.

Claudiu Popa, 23, from Romania, appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court earlier today charged with conspiracy to burgle.

He is charged in connection with a number of incidents between 20 and 31 January in which 12 properties in Tickenham, Clevedon, Glastonbury, Nailsea and Wedmore were burgled.

Popa did not enter a plea and has been remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance at Bristol Crown Court on 17 April.