Man jailed for indecent assaults against child

A 74-year-old man has been jailed for 10 years for non-recent sexual offences committed against a child.

Clive Browning, of Edgarley near Glastonbury, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 3 March after being found guilty of four counts of indecent assault at Taunton Crown Court in January.

DC Jon Hooper said: “I am pleased with the decision of the court to jail Clive Browning for 10 years for non-recent sexual offences he committed on a young girl.



“The offences were committed against the girl who was between 11-14 years at the time.



“The victim was entrusted to his care and he betrayed that trust, repeatedly assaulting her.



“He failed to show any remorse or willingness to accept what he had done, forcing the victim and her family to relive the painful memories by going to trial.



“This was a man who abused the trust placed in him to look after a young girl.



“The victim felt unable to tell either of her parents and was forced to suffer in silence until she became older, stronger and more confident to talk about what was going on.



“The behaviour of Clive Browning has had a devastating impact on the victim as she has grown up and her bravery in finally reporting what had happened cannot be underestimated.



“He has never shown any remorse or a willingness to accept that what he had done.



“In addition to his jail term, Clive Browning has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.”