Man sentenced after homemade explosive devices found in home

A 39-year-old man has today (Friday 27 March) been sentenced at Bristol Crown Court after pleading guilty to making an explosive substance.

Police were first contacted at the end of last year by UK Border Agency after it had intercepted two packages for Daniel Magee which contained suspected prohibited items.

While conducting a subsequent search of Magee’s home in Southmead, officers discovered a number of weapons and 14 homemade explosive devices.

People living in eight neighbouring properties were evacuated between 28-30 December and a cordon put in place to ensure the public were kept safe while police and the army’s explosive ordnance disposal experts completed their search of Magee’s home in Shetland Road.

In a police interview, while the searches were ongoing, Magee admitted to creating the homemade devices with the intention of causing an explosion.

In total, more than 50 police officers were involved in the investigation and more than 10,000 electronic files searched to establish Magee’s motivation, before a conclusion was reached that he is a survivalist.

Magee pleaded guilty on 7 February to making an explosive substance, possessing three stun guns and two counts of importing prohibited items, namely an extendable baton and two flick knives.

Magee, who has been in prison since his arrest last December, was handed a 12-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months. He also received a rehabilitation requirement and a three-month night-time curfew. The court ordered the weapons and devices be destroyed.

Magee must also pay a £149 victim surcharge and £250 costs after the judge took into account Magee’s early guilty plea.

Detective Inspector Ben Lavender said: “Daniel Magee’s reckless actions jeopardised not only his own safety but also put innocent people in the surrounding area at risk too. Officers worked as quickly as possible to establish there was not a wider danger to the public.

“However, we appreciate last December it did take some time to eliminate the danger from the property and this process unfortunately caused significant disruption to the residents of Shetland Road.

“No-one wants to be evacuated from their homes and I’d like to reiterate my thanks to all those displaced once again for the patience and understanding they showed while we dealt with the incident.

“Our priority was always to ensure their safety and we couldn’t lift the cordon until we were positive all devices had been removed from the scene.

“Today’s sentencing is the culmination of a hard work by officers.”