Man sought in fraud investigation
Do you recognise this man?
We have received a passport photo of a man we wish to speak to in connection with an ongoing fraud investigation in the Speedwell area of Bristol that was launched in December.
Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call 101 and give ref no 5219281056.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.