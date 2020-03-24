Our response to overnight arson and ASB in north Bristol

We’re carrying out targeted patrols in Henbury and Southmead today, Tuesday 24 March, after overnight incidents including arson and criminal damage.

Between about 10pm on Monday and 12.30am today police officers and fire crews dealt with incidents including:

Someone having a brick through their window in Tranmere Avenue

Cars being smashed up in Ullswater Road and Strathearn Drive

A car set on fire in Charlton Lane so close to a house that the family had to evacuate to the back garden until it was made safe

Two Iceland delivery vans destroyed by fire in Arnside Road

Patrolling officers came across the Iceland van fire and called it in while officers were flagged down by a member of the public over the car damage in Strathearn Drive.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Mark Runacres said: “Just hours after the Prime Minister announced that everyone in the country should stay home to save lives it is beyond belief that anyone would be so reckless and thoughtless.

“Officers were already patrolling the area following recent instances of anti-social behaviour (ASB) and we’ll continue to do so. We put an order in place last night under ASB legislation to give officers extra powers to disperse groups and will continue to use these existing powers to tackle this problem.

“We are working with our communities and partners to identify and take appropriate action against those responsible. If you have any information which could help get in touch, quoting reference 5220068263

“We believe that a group of teenagers were involved in these disturbances. I have one message for them, their parents and carers. Stay at home. Save lives.”