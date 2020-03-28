Renewed appeal for missing man Philip Runacres

We’re still appealing for help to find vulnerable missing person Philip Runacres.

Concern is growing for 60-year-old Philip who went missing on Monday 9 March from the Heathfield Close area of Bath. He has not been seen since but we know he has connections in Bath and he may still be in the city.

He is described as a white man, 5ft 9ins tall of medium build. He has blue eyes and wears glasses and has short dark brown coloured hair which is greying.

It is not known what he was wearing when he was last seen but he had with a black rucksack.

He regularly visits Bristol and Bath city centres.

He is also known to drink alcohol regularly and may appear withdrawn or depressed.

We’re appealing for Philip, or anyone that sees him to contact us, quoting reference 5220059838