Renewed appeal to find wanted man Michael Randall

We’re renewing our appeal for help to find wanted man Michael Randall.

He is wanted for possession of an offensive weapon and breaching a court order.

Michael is of no fixed address but is believed to be in Bristol. He also has links to the South Gloucestershire area.

He’s white, aged 34, approximately 5ft 9ins tall and has brown hair.

If you know where he is now call 999 and quote reference 5220045978.

If you have other information which could help get in touch online or call 101 quoting the same reference.