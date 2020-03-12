Witnesses sought following incident in Taunton car park

We’re appealing for witnesses to a collision between a pedestrian and car in Taunton at the weekend.



The incident happened on Saturday 7 March at about 3.45pm in Paul Street multi storey car park.



A car had approached the exit ticket barrier and had stopped.



A man travelling in the car behind got out of the vehicle to speak with the driver in front.



As he was returning, the vehicle reversed, hitting him and causing him to fall.



The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to Musgrove Park Hospital, where he sadly died later that day.

He has been named as 62-year-old Keith Hobbs from Bridgwater.



We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, who may be able to help our enquiries into the incident.

