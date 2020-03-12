Witnesses sought following incident in Taunton car park
We’re appealing for witnesses to a collision between a pedestrian
and car in Taunton at the weekend.
The incident happened on Saturday 7 March at about 3.45pm in Paul Street multi storey car park.
A car had approached the exit ticket barrier and had stopped.
A man travelling in the car behind got out of the vehicle to speak with the driver in front.
As he was returning, the vehicle reversed, hitting him and causing him to fall.
The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to Musgrove Park Hospital, where he sadly died later that day.
He has been named as 62-year-old Keith Hobbs from Bridgwater.
We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, who may be able to help our enquiries into the incident.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220055658
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.