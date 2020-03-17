Witnesses to assault in Somerset sought

We are seeking the public’s help with an ongoing investigation into an assault in Somerset.

A man, in his mid-20s, was walking from Martock towards Long Load when a car travelling towards him stopped. Two males got out of the vehicle and assaulted him shortly before 1.30pm on Wednesday 11 March.

The victim suffered injuries to his arm and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The vehicle the offenders were travelling in is described as a red Land Rover-type car.

We are asking witnesses who saw the incident to call 101 or contact us through our website, quoting reference number 5220058960.