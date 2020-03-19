Witnesses to attempted robbery urged to come forward

We are investigating an incident at a store near Weston-super-Mare yesterday (Wednesday 18 March).

An unknown male entered a convenience store, in Locking, at about 5pm.

He demanded staff hand over money from the store and produced what is believed to have been a firearm. The weapon was not used and no injuries were sustained.

The offender left the scene empty handed and was last seen getting into the passenger side of a silver Nissan X-Trail outside the store.

CCTV enquiries are being undertaken as part of our investigation.

DS James Sherwin said: “Incidents such as this are extremely rare but no doubt this was a frightening episode for the staff involved. Thankfully nobody was injured.

“Our investigation is underway and we are looking at CCTV pictures to try to establish what happened.

“However, we are really keen to hear from anybody who witnessed what happened yesterday, those who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at that time or drove through the village and have dash cam footage .”

Anybody with information is asked to call 101, or contact us online, and give reference number 5220064869.