Witness’s call leads to arrest over theft – Bristol

We have a man in the cells today, Friday 20 March, thanks to a witness who called to report seeing someone trying car door handles in Kenmare Road, south Bristol, overnight.

The call came in just after 12.50am today. The witness was able to give officers a description of the man and his direction of travel.

Patrolling officers searched the area and found a man in nearby Wedmore Vale just before 1am. He was arrested on suspicion of theft from a car parked in Kenmare Road. We found property reported missing from the vehicle nearby.

We’re grateful to the witness who took the time to report their suspicions.