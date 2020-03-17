Your help needed following fail to stop collision in Cheddar

We’re appealing for your help following a fail to stop road traffic collision in Cheddar.

It happened between 10.45-11.15am at the junction of Cliff Street and Union Street on 8 March.

The incident involved a silver coloured Volkswagen Golf, which was in collision with a wall outside a property in Union Street, ending up on the pavement. There was damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle which meant it could not be driven. There was only minor damage caused to the wall.

The driver is reported to have fled the scene.

He is described as a white man, wearing a blue hooded top.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident.

We believe that there was car meet in Cheddar that morning and someone may have witnessed the incident, or have dash-cam or mobile footage, which may help our enquiries into the incident.

If you are able to help, please get in touch.