Appeal after boy, 13, robbed of his bike in Yate

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a 13-year-old boy was robbed of his bike in Yate.

It happened at about 3.20pm on Tuesday 21 April on Westerleigh Common, near the BMX track by the woods.

The victim was mending his blue Carrera mountain bike on the footpath when the offender threatened him with a knife and demanded the bike. The boy did the right thing by leaving his bike, running away and calling his mum.

Officers searched the area for the suspect with no trace. The thief is described as wearing a black and white hooded top with the hood up and blue jeans. His face was covered.

We want to hear from anyone who:

was taking their daily exercise or walking their dog in the area at the time

has seen a blue Carrera mountain bike offered for sale in suspicious circumstances

has any CCTV or dashcam footage which could help.

We’re keeping an open mind as to whether there is any link between this incident and another at about 5.20pm the same day in Abbotswood in which a 17-year-old boy was threatened with a knife by two other teenagers who took £20 from him.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Terry Murphy said: “It’s exceptionally rare for this sort of robbery to happen in Yate, especially during the daytime. We do have some positive lines of enquiry to follow and are continuing to target our patrols.”

If you have any information, get in touch quoting reference 5220087405.