Appeal following attempted burglary in North Somerset

Can you help us identify this man?

We’d like to speak to him in connection with an attempted burglary in Kenn, North Somerset.

The incident happened at approximately 4.20am today (Monday, 27 April).

The man we’d like to identify is white and wore a light blue surgical face mask, a dark leather looking jacket with two white stripes down the sleeves, a dark hooded top with the hood up and a dark blue baseball cap underneath. He also wore blue jeans and black trainers with white rims.