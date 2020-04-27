Appeal following attempted burglary in North Somerset

Skip to content

Coronavirus (COVID-19): the policing response and what you need to know

Posted at 14:07 on 27th April 2020 in Arrests

Do you know this man?
Do you know this man?

Can you help us identify this man?

We’d like to speak to him in connection with an attempted burglary in Kenn, North Somerset.

The incident happened at approximately 4.20am today (Monday, 27 April).

The man we’d like to identify is white and wore a light blue surgical face mask, a dark leather looking jacket with two white stripes down the sleeves, a dark hooded top with the hood up and a dark blue baseball cap underneath. He also wore blue jeans and black trainers with white rims.

The man wore a distinctive jacket with two white stripes down the sleeves

If you recognise the man, or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220091589.