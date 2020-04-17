Appeal for CCTV after cars damaged overnight in Bristol

We’re appealing for information and CCTV footage to help our investigation after more than 30 vehicles were damaged overnight in the Montpelier and Ashley Down areas of Bristol.

A witness called at about 2am on Friday 17 April to report seeing a man damaging cars, but despite officers attending and searching the area the suspect was not found. We’re carrying out house-to-house enquiries in the areas affected.

The man was described as white , 5ft 8ins tall, with blond hair, a beard and wearing a military or parka style jacket.

Initial enquiries found damaged vehicles in streets including Leopold Road, Maurice Road, Sommerville Road, Upper Belmont Road, Rutland Road, Morley Square and Brynland Avenue.

If you saw the man responsible or recognise the description, get in touch quoting reference 5220084153.

If you live in the area please: