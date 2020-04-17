Appeal for CCTV after cars damaged overnight in Bristol
We’re appealing for information and CCTV footage to help our investigation after more than 30 vehicles were damaged overnight in the Montpelier and Ashley Down areas of Bristol.
A witness called at about 2am on Friday 17 April to report seeing a man damaging cars, but despite officers attending and searching the area the suspect was not found. We’re carrying out house-to-house enquiries in the areas affected.
The man was described as white , 5ft 8ins tall, with blond hair, a beard and wearing a military or parka style jacket.
Initial enquiries found damaged vehicles in streets including Leopold Road, Maurice Road, Sommerville Road, Upper Belmont Road, Rutland Road, Morley Square and Brynland Avenue.
If you saw the man responsible or recognise the description, get in touch quoting reference 5220084153.
If you live in the area please:
- check your vehicles for any fresh damage and report it to us quoting reference 5220084153
- check any personal CCTV or dashcam and get in touch with us if you have any footage of the offender
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220084153
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.