Appeal to find Radstock man’s next of kin

We’re appealing for help to trace the next of kin of 74-year-old Jon Morris, who was sadly found dead at his home in Radstock by his carer on Tuesday 24 March.

He died from natural causes, but this was not COVID-19 related.

Despite extensive enquiries, we’ve been unable to trace a next of kin and we’re appealing for anyone who can help with this to contact us. Unfortunately we don’t have a photo of him to help with this appeal.

If you have any information which may assist us, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220068523