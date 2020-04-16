Appeal to trace second motorcyclist following fatal collision near Cannington

Skip to content

Posted at 08:42 on 16th April 2020 in Appeals

Enquiries are continuing into a collision in Cannington on Sunday in which a motorcyclist sadly died.

The victim, a 44-year-old man from South Wales, died when his bike collided with a building off Combwich Road, between Hinkley Point and Cannington, at around 3.20pm.

We’re now trying to identify a second motorbike which was travelling near to the victim’s bike prior to the collision, This person may potentially be a key witness and we’d like to speak to them as soon as possible. The motorbike they were riding is green but we don’t have any further information about the make or model at this time.

If you’re the person who was riding this bike, or if you know who was, please call our Collision Investigation Team on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220081084.