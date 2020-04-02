Are these your stolen bikes or tools?

We’re still asking people to check our dedicated online gallery as we try to return suspected stolen property to its rightful owner.

Officers seized 125 push bikes and frames and more than 60 other items, mainly power tools, from an address in Hanham in January. After searching police records we’ve only been able to identify 11 bikes as stolen.

DC Louise Yaldron explained: “Many people don’t record the serial number and description of their bikes or tools and don’t mark them to make them identifiable either. We also know that some people don’t bother reporting the thefts to us. This seizure shows it’s always worth reporting as well as the benefits of property recording and marking.

“While we understand that some people may have claimed against insurance for this property, we still want to hear from anyone who recognises it as theirs. Their statement could help us build a case against the thieves.”

A man arrested in connection with the seizure remains released under investigation while our enquiries continue.

The identified bikes were stolen from Bradley Stoke, Weston-Super-Mare, and Bristol’s BS6, BS7 and BS9 postcodes.

However we believe some of the bikes and tools could have been stolen from Bath and North East Somerset, South Gloucestershire, Somerset, Wiltshire and Gloucestershire, in thefts up to three years ago.

The recovered mountain bikes and racing bikes include Beone, Boardman, Cannondale, Carrera, Cube, Giant, GT, Marin, Orange, Orbea, Planet X, Specialized, Trek and Whyte makes.

The power tools include Bosch, Hilti, Husqvarna, Makita, Stanley, Snap-on and Stihl.

Check if your stolen items are among the collection

You’ll then need to submit a short form with your contact details and proof of ownership/purchase. Over the next few months we’ll arrange open day events to enable you to collect your property, once the items are no longer needed as evidence.

We take burglary very seriously and are committed to identifying, apprehending and bringing burglars to justice, and where possible returning stolen goods to their original owners.

Since a dedicated Operation Remedy team was launched to tackle burglary in April last year, 140 residential burglary suspects have been arrested – that’s three per week. We’ve also seen a seven per cent reduction in the number of burglaries across the force area.

You can make it harder for thieves to steal your bikes and easier for us to identify property as stolen:

where possible, securely store your bicycles in your home. If this isn’t possible, ensure they are kept in a secure outbuilding such as an alarmed and locked shed or garage

always lock your bicycles to something immovable like a wall or floor anchor or a railing

double lock your bikes using two quality locks, at least one of which is a D-Lock

get your bikes and tools security marked and registered at www.BikeRegister.com and www.Immobilise.com

record the details of your bicycles and tools including noting the frame or serial number and take photos including any distinctive marks

Look out for Avon and Somerset Police bike marking events near you.